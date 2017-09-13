Pipeline Foods: Organic, Non-GMO Supply Chain

Pipeline Foods LLC, a supply chain solutions company focused on non-GMO and organic food and feed, announced the launch of its global operations, based in Minneapolis. With a vision to accelerate the availability of healthy and regeneratively grown food and feed, Pipeline Foods is making significant investments in assets to support growth in organic and non-GMO grains, provide professional expertise to farmers and food companies, and partner with like-minded individuals and organizations.

Though the organic food industry is fast growing and highly competitive, the majority of companies focus on specific segments or individual commodities. In contrast, Pipeline Foods specializes in a wide range of services throughout the supply chain – making it a company positioned to support both farmers and food companies in a holistic, transparent way.

"Pipeline Foods is eager to invest in supply chain solutions that bring value to the organic and non-GMO grain and oilseed industry," said Eric Jackson, CEO of Pipeline Foods. "We will put more profits back into the hands of the farmers, create dependability and transparency for food companies, and offer unique investment opportunities for financial partners."

In support of the broader team in Minneapolis and as part of its commitment to establish a local presence in all markets in which it operates, Pipeline Foods has also established regional headquarters in Winnipeg, Canada; and Buenos Aires, Argentina. Collectively the global team currently numbers over 40 employees. "In order to capitalize on the opportunity to invest $300-500MM in this sector over the next 3-5 years, we must have a strong team in all operational areas. Having been in agriculture for almost 35 years, I have been very impressed with the quality of the individuals we've recruited to participate in our important mission," said Jackson.