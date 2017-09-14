Sabra Greek Inspired Herbs & Olive Oil Hummus

Sabra Dipping Company announced that it is introducing a new limited-edition flavor, Greek Inspired Herbs & Olive Oil, to its line of 16 flavors of hummus.

"In the past, our consumers have really enjoyed our limited-edition releases and we are thrilled to introduce Greek Inspired Herbs & Olive Oil Hummus today," said Eric Greifenberger, VP of Marketing at Sabra. "Everybody loves the fresh taste of Mediterranean foods and in fact this is one of the most delicious we've ever had."

Greek Inspired Herbs & Olive Oil hummus is an explosion of flavor from a simple mix of traditional Greek herbs including oregano, thyme, mint and black pepper with a strong punch of lemon.

"Limited edition flavors help us to understand reactions to our culinary creations by both loyal consumers, as well as new consumers," said Sara Braca, Marketing Director at Sabra. "One-third of those who have never tried hummus find familiar flavors very compelling."

Greek Inspired Herbs & Olive Oil hummus launched in September and will be available in the deli section of grocery stores and supermarkets nationwide. The limited-edition flavor is vegan, non-gmo and gluten free. The suggested retail price is $3.99 for a 10-ounce container.