Bulletproof Cold Brew

Bulletproof 360, Inc., creators of Bulletproof® coffee and other high-performance food and nutrition products, announced the largest product launch in company history with the release of Bulletproof Coffee Cold Brew. The new grab-and-go version of the signature coffee is available in four flavors and made with Bulletproof coffee beans, Brain Octane® oil and grass-fed butter, delivering a convenient coffee drink with the same benefits Bulletproof fans have come to love, including sustained energy and mental focus, all without sugar or chemicals.

To date, more than 100 million cups of the brand's original recipe for Bulletproof Coffee have been consumed by people all over the country. The new on-the-go version provides sustainable energy from high quality fats rather than sugar, allowing people to boost their performance anywhere – from the gym, to carpool duty or in the boardroom. Bulletproof Coffee Cold Brew is the newest innovation from the company that will allow people to conveniently take steps toward achieving their goals and unleashing their full potential.

After years of research, development and testing, Bulletproof Coffee Cold Brew is currently rolling out at Whole Foods locations nationwide this month and can also be ordered online at bulletproof.com.