GELITA: Functional Formulating

GELITA will use this year’s SupplySide West exhibition to demonstrate how GELITA® gelatin and collagen peptides are integral components for countless nutritional supplements, functional foods and more.

GELITA, SupplySide Booth #MM151, supplies collagen peptides with proven body-stimulating capabilities, tailor-made gelatins and non- or partly- water soluble collagens. This holistic range of products—in combination with the company’s vast experience in developing solutions for different applications—makes GELITA a first choice for its customers.

In today’s landscape of highest consumer demands, manufacturers of food products have to rely on natural, healthy, non-allergenic ingredients for their developments. Collagen proteins from GELITA are the perfect match for this as they fulfill all of these requirements. This is a particular plus when considering the fact that they are foodstuffs in their own right (e.g. no E-number). They also possess a set of unique technical and physiological properties.

Besides the traditional use of collagen proteins as natural stabilizers and emulsifiers for countless products, they enable manufacturers to provide their products with other properties that are becoming more and more important. GELITA has intensified its research in developing solutions for physical mobility, body toning and beauty from within.

GELITA’s scientifically substantiated Bioactive Collagen Peptides® enhance health and nutrition products while offering ease of formulation. And, if processors are looking for gelatine delivery systems, GELITA is a pioneer in developing customized gelatines. Here, GELITA offers solutions for hard and soft capsules from enteric release profiles to rapidly releasing systems – and everything in between.

GELITA’s Bioactive Collagen Peptides® and Gelatines are vitually odorless and neutral tasting – and to prove it, the company will offer samples of exciting product prototypes! As pure and non-allergenic proteins, GELITA’s ingredients support modern market trends and consumer demands for protein enrichment and clean labeling.

Thinking about including collagen supplements in your portfolio – or about enhancing your collagen portfolio? Research shows that optimized Bioactive Collagen Peptides® maximize the stimulatory effects on specific cells in the body, and the level of stimulation is different for varying collagen peptide compositions.

Supporting healthy aging and active nutrition lifestyles, GELITA’s diverse portfolio of Bioactive Collage Peptides® targets specific parts of the musculoskeletal system:

Optimal Body Composition

To retain an optimal body composition and to support an active lifestyle, GELITA has developed BODYBALANCE®. These highly specialized collagen peptides have been shown to decrease fat mass, increase lean body mass, and to provide more muscle strength in combination with resistance training.

Joint Cartilage Regeneration

Developed by GELITA, FORTIGEL® is an innovative ingredient for the regeneration of joint cartilage. Collagenous protein makes up nearly 70% of cartilage mass. Optimized specific collagen peptides of FORTIGEL® have been proven to activate the growth of new cartilage by stimulating cells helping to ease joint discomfort and make the joints smooth and mobile.

Beauty From Within

GELITA’s innovative VERISOL® ingredient comprises collagen peptides which have been specifically developed and scientifically researched to provide the highest possible efficacy in wrinkle reduction, improved skin elasticity, and even in cellulite reduction.

About GELITA

GELITA is the leading company for manufacturing and marketing collagen proteins. Coordinated from the headquarters in Eberbach, Germany, GELITA provides customers around the world with products of the highest standard, comprehensive technical expertise and sophisticated solutions. More than 20 sites and a global expert network ensure that state-of-the-art know-how is always available for customers. With 140 years of experience in the field of collagen proteins are the basis of GELITA’s performance. A strong requirement for innovation is the driving force of the family-owned company that is always looking for new solutions for food, pharmaceutical, health & nutrition as well as for technical applications.

