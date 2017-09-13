BI Nutraceuticals: Botanical Benefits

BI Nutraceuticals will showcase a selection of the company's newest and trending functional ingredient offerings at the SupplySide West Expo, September 27-28, at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Visit BI Nutraceuticals’ Booth #AA164 to see and sample a range of on-trend products, including:

• Fiber-Rich Blondie with Sweet Potato Powder. Introduced in May, this sweet potato powder provides an excellent nutritional profile with essential vitamins and minerals, protein and fiber. The favorable taste profile, versatile application form and clean label classification make the powder the ultimate consumer-friendly ingredient from baby foods to beverages and snacks.

• Protein-Packed Cinnamon Chocolate Shake with Clean Label Lentil Concentrate. This plant-based protein is not only potent, but is among BI’s family of clean label products. The lentil concentrate is a nutritional powerhouse and is paired with BI’s new Lucuma Fruit Powder for clean flavor with a clean label.

•Energy Boosting Cranberry Aloe Vera Shot with a Guayusa, Lucuma and Yerba Mate Blend. BI’s Guayusa Powder Extract comes from the leaves of the holly tree, Ilex Guayusa, and contains naturally occurring caffeine. Mixed with nutrient-rich lucuma, this blend is perfect for anyone wanting a healthy boost of energy with a slightly sweet twist.

BI conducts extensive species identification and quality testing on every ingredient so manufacturers can be assured each one meets clean label claims. With more than 400 ingredient offerings—200 of which are GRAS—BI can help companies boost the healthful properties of nearly any product.

Visit http://www.botanicals.com to learn more about BI’s extensive portfolio of ingredients.