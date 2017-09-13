Glanbia: Functional, Protein Solutions

Glanbia Nutritionals, a leading global specialist in innovative nutritional solutions, will showcase five new ingredients for bars, beverages and supplements at SupplySide West 2017, Sept. 27-28, in Las Vegas.

Glanbia Nutritionals will use Booth #U157 to demonstrate the following solutions:

Plant-based Protein Breakthroughs

Glanbia Nutritionals highlight two new pea protein offerings, including Crunchie™ Pea Protein Crisps. Offering bar and healthy snack brands superior texture, flavor and a better overall performance, the crisps can help differentiate products in an increasingly crowded and competitive market. The crisps deliver an exceptional crunch texture, alongside the plant-based protein fortification presenting brands the added opportunity to develop a wider range of nutritious bars and healthy snacks.

Glanbia will also show its new BevEdge™ Pea Protein, a revolutionary advance in the dispersibility and flavor of pea protein, creating new possibilities for brands seeking to offer premium plant-based powdered drink mixes. Unlike conventional pea protein—which mixes poorly and tends to clump—BevEdge Pea Protein dissolves instantly in water, is clean label and neutral to taste, offering outstanding flavor expression. It recently received an IFT Food Expo Innovation Award, for its outstanding functionality.

Satiety Solution

In recent years, there has been a growing trend in consumers seeking to boost their protein intake to help them control their appetite and feel fuller longer. To address this, Glanbia has developed new SatieTein™, a specifically formulated milk protein isolate designed to increase satiety (the feeling of fullness) and slow the rate of digestion. In a recent study, it proved to reduce the desire to eat and support a decrease in hunger.

Heat-Stable Protein for Hot Powdered Beverages, Foods

Glanbia’s new heat-stable agglomerated hydrolyzed whey protein, ProTherma™, has been specifically designed to use in hot ready-to-mix beverages such as malt/hot chocolate drinks, teas, coffees and hot soups, offering beverage brands the opportunity to create rich, high-protein, satisfying drinks.

ProTherma’s ground-breaking heat-stable technology ensures that when it is added to hot beverages, the protein is stable and does not form any clumps or sedimentation, so consumers can enjoy a high protein drink mix that disperses easily.

Novel Supplement Delivery

As consumers look for new ways to take their daily supplements, Glanbia has created Crystal Bursts technology, offering a novel way to take supplements without the need for pills or capsules. Crystal Bursts are carbonated crystals, designed to deliver vitamins, minerals, and a wide range of bioactives (including Glanbia’s Bioferrin® lactoferrin) in a fun and convenient way, as they tingle and pop in the mouth.

Glanbia Nutritionals has a long-standing heritage and exceptional expertise in providing high-quality, innovative nutritional ingredients for global markets. We are proud to offer wide-ranging solutions for food, beverage and supplement manufacturers working in partnership to create customized formulations to meet growing trends in the market.

About Glanbia Nutritionals

Glanbia Nutritionals creates ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, supplement and animal nutrition industries. Glanbia Nutritionals brings together leadership expertise in cheese, dairy and plant proteins, grains and seeds, bioactives, premix, flavors, and aseptic beverage manufacturing into one nutritional powerhouse. Our broader range of food and ingredient solutions, custom-built services and ability to supply globally creates a unique recipe for co-innovation partnerships that deliver our customer’s best solutions faster.

