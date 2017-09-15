Rosa Foods Names New Leadership

Rosa Foods, the makers of Soylent, announced that Charath Ranganathan has joined the company as its vice president of technology. Ranganathan will lead the team of engineers who create and maintain the technology infrastructure that brings complete nutrition to the Soylent community across North America.



As a pioneer in food technology, Soylent is committed to providing better and more sustainable nutrition and as a key member of Soylent’s leadership team, Ranganathan will be responsible for technology strategy across the organization, including the ongoing development of the company’s direct ecommerce business driven by Soylent.com, ERP expansion, security policies, as well as IT management.



Ranganathan joins the Soylent team with more than 25 years of experience as a technology leader and engineer across a variety of industries and companies. Prior to Soylent, he led ecommerce platform strategy as the vice president of product development at DRINKS, the leading direct-to-consumer wine business. While there, he spearheaded the platform strategy, including integrations with compliance, tax, and 3PL vendors, as well as the migration of all its brands to a unified platform.