So Delicious Dairy Free, a dairy-free national brand, launched new line of dairy free cheese items. New So Delicious Shreds are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy free, vegan, Non-GMO Project verified. They are created with organic coconut milk and come in three flavors.

"At So Delicious, we are committed to doing the right things for people and the planet. This includes being mindful of dietary habits and the demand for high quality, great tasting ingredients," said Lindsey Morgan, Brand Manager for So Delicious. "As a leading provider of plant-based products, So Delicious is committed to developing better-for-you versions of the everyday foods that people love to eat without sacrificing taste."

So Delicious Dairy Free Shreds join the company's full line of dairy-free offerings, including, dairy-free frozen desserts, cultured products, coffee creamers, beverages and more. The Dairy-Free Shreds come in Cheddar, Mozzarella and Cheddar Jack varieties. They will be available for a SRP of $4.99-$5.49.