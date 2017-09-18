McDonald's Relaunches McCafe

McDonald's USA relaunched its McCafé experience, introducing a new look, new café-quality espresso beverages and expanded retail offerings. The move is part of a commitment by McDonald's to raise the bar for its customers by offering them All Day Breakfast, Chicken McNuggets® made with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, McDelivery® and more.

The expanded offerings include the introduction of new café-quality espresso beverages to the McCafé lineup -- which are made with freshly-ground espresso and US-sourced whole or nonfat milk -- in addition to re-crafted lattes and mochas. The new beverages include:

Caramel Macchiato: Rich, dark-roast espresso served with whole or nonfat milk, mixed with sweet caramel syrup, and topped with ribbons of buttery caramel drizzle. Available hot or iced.

Cappuccino: A warm, comforting coffee drink made with whole or nonfat steamed milk, bold espresso made from sustainably sourced beans, fluffy foam, and the choice of French Vanilla, caramel or hazelnut flavor.

Americano: Freshly brewed with dark, rich espresso for a strong, bold flavor.

For a limited time at participating restaurants, McDonald's will be offering any small McCafé specialty beverage, including these new offerings, for $2.

In early 2018, McCafé will also expand its retail presence by partnering with The Coca-Cola Company to introduce a line of ready-to-drink McCafé Frappé beverages in three flavors: Caramel, Vanilla, and Mocha. The bottled drinks will join the successful line of whole bean, ground and single-serve coffee currently available nationally in retail stores.

In addition, the refreshed look and feel will include a new brand logo and packaging that will evolve with the seasons. McDonald's will also begin transitioning to an updated and expanded McCafé presence in-restaurant with a sleek, modern look in 2018 as part of its evolving Experience of the Future.