Foodservice

McDonald's Relaunches McCafe

Debut includes new logo, packaging and advertising for new espresso beverages and ready-to-drink retail offerings

McCafe17_900
September 18, 2017
KEYWORDS McDonald's / restaurant menus
Reprints
No Comments

McDonald's USA relaunched its McCafé experience, introducing a new look, new café-quality espresso beverages and expanded retail offerings. The move is part of a commitment by McDonald's to raise the bar for its customers by offering them All Day Breakfast, Chicken McNuggets® made with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, McDelivery® and more.

The expanded offerings include the introduction of new café-quality espresso beverages to the McCafé lineup -- which are made with freshly-ground espresso and US-sourced whole or nonfat milk -- in addition to re-crafted lattes and mochas. The new beverages include:

  • Caramel Macchiato: Rich, dark-roast espresso served with whole or nonfat milk, mixed with sweet caramel syrup, and topped with ribbons of buttery caramel drizzle. Available hot or iced.
  • Cappuccino: A warm, comforting coffee drink made with whole or nonfat steamed milk, bold espresso made from sustainably sourced beans, fluffy foam, and the choice of French Vanilla, caramel or hazelnut flavor.
  • Americano: Freshly brewed with dark, rich espresso for a strong, bold flavor.

For a limited time at participating restaurants, McDonald's will be offering any small McCafé specialty beverage, including these new offerings, for $2.

In early 2018, McCafé will also expand its retail presence by partnering with The Coca-Cola Company to introduce a line of ready-to-drink McCafé Frappé beverages in three flavors: Caramel, Vanilla, and Mocha. The bottled drinks will join the successful line of whole bean, ground and single-serve coffee currently available nationally in retail stores.

In addition, the refreshed look and feel will include a new brand logo and packaging that will evolve with the seasons. McDonald's will also begin transitioning to an updated and expanded McCafé presence in-restaurant with a sleek, modern look in 2018 as part of its evolving Experience of the Future.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.