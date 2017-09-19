Terra's Kitchen Expands Menu

Terra's Kitchen launched its menu expansion through health-focused brand partnerships with Revolution Foods, Siggi's Yogurt, Michelle's Granola, Confluence Coffee and Suja Juices. The partnerships extend Terra's Kitchen's commitment to catering to consumers' all-day eating needs with added convenience. The new offerings grow the industry-leading variety of Terra's Kitchen's menu, which features more than 60 recipes available each week with vegetarian, gluten-free, vegan, Paleo, low -calorie and 4-serving Family Meal options, as well as pre-made salads, snacks, smoothies, sides and juices. All ingredients are washed, measured, and chopped so meals are really ready in 30 minutes or less.

Terra's Kitchen's new brand partners and menu choices include:

Revolution Foods Lunch Bundles: A new on-the-go take on bento boxes in four family-friendly flavor varieties including Decker, Powerfood, Superfood and Sundipper

Siggi's Skyr Yogurt & Michele's Granola: A nutritious combo of Siggi's Vanilla Triple Cream Icelandic Yogurt (also sold separately) and 2 oz. of Baltimore-based Michele's vegan granola

Convergent Coffee Nitro Cold Brews: 12 oz. cans of nitrogen cold brew coffee available in House Nitro, Nitro Mocha, Nitro Coconut, sold individually or in a pack of three

Suja Juices Drinking Vinegars: A fresh line of drinking vinegars that combines apple cider vinegar and vegan probiotics in two flavors, Strawberry Balsamic + Cucumber Ginger

Terra's Kitchen continues to expand options for breakfast, lunch, snacks, and sinner. The new on-the-go offerings will be delivered in the brand's reusable, climate-controlled delivery vessel alongside the pre-prepped ingredients for any of Terra's Kitchen nutrient-dense meals. In addition to delivering the ingredients fresh and pre-chopped, Terra's Kitchen provides step-by-step recipe cards to ensure that each meal can be prepared in under 30 minutes.