New Look for Sunshine Burgers

Plant-based, Certified Organic veggie burger maker Sunshine Burgers unveiled its refreshed logo, brand and packaging.

“The motivation behind the new look was to create packaging that quickly informs today’s discerning consumer and also conveys the transparency of our plant-based, whole food, organic veggie burgers. We also wanted our label to further stand out in the frozen meat alternatives section,” said Cole Jones, General Manager of Sunshine Burger & Specialty Food Company, maker of Sunshine Burgers. “The new look includes a simplified logo with an easier font for instant recognition and the addition of the company’s founding date, “Since 1983,” to reflect the legacy of the brand,” he added.

Other notable packaging updates include more call outs on the front panel including “No Added Sugar” and “Baked Not Fried” that highlight healthy attributes, in addition to the USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified seals. The side panel showcases the products as being organic, gluten free, naturally cholesterol free, and made without soy, wheat, corn, dairy, eggs tree nuts or peanuts.

For nearly 35 years, Sunshine Burgers have provided a nutritious option for individuals and families seeking more plant-based foods in their diet. Sunshine Burgers are simply made from whole food, plant-based, Certified Organic ingredients, the number of which you can just about count on one hand.