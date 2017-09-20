Garden-Fresh Foods Expands Clean Label Salads

Garden-Fresh Foods announced that it has expanded its clean label Green Leaf Signature Salads line with a new Caribbean Jerk Style Cauliflower and Chickpea Salad. The company’s popular clean and ready-to-eat salads are made for its grocery and private label customers.

The line, which now includes seven premium salads, contain only natural ingredients and are made without the addition of artificial preservatives, sweeteners, colors and flavors. The company’s new Caribbean Jerk Style Cauliflower and Chickpea Salad is made with crunchy cauliflower, crisp carrots and tender chickpeas dressed in a traditional jerk spiced vinaigrette dressing with a hint of red chili heat.

“With cauliflower as popular as it is today, we wanted to develop a flavor profile that leads with this popular vegetable, which may even overtake kale as the new ‘it’ vegetable,” said Tom Sterle, executive chef at Garden-Fresh Foods. “Cauliflower is easy to eat and is a healthy alternative to white rice and gluten-filled grains. Our new salad pairs well with lean protein like fish or chicken and is also a hearty stand-alone dish.”

“This globally inspired salad was created in response to evolving flavor profiles around the United States, especially among millennials who continue to spend more time shopping in the deli and prepared food isles. They also want new and bold flavors and place a greater focus on vegetables,” said Tom Hughes, founder and chairman of Garden-Fresh Foods. “Millennials continue to remain a market growth opportunity for us.”

The company’s Green Leaf Signature Salads include a mix of traditional favorites and globally inspired foods including: Caribbean Jerk Style Cauliflower and Chickpea Salad, 3 Grain Curry Salad, Korean Kimchi Salad, Macaroni Salad, Pasta Italiano Salad, Potato Salad, and Whistling Dixie Cole Slaw.