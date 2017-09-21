La Brea Bakery Sweet Pecan Loaf

For the upcoming holiday season, La Brea Bakery plans to introduce a new Sweet Pecan Loaf made with rich maple and gently roasted pecans, available for a limited time at select grocery stores nationwide, and through Amazon Fresh. All LTO breads will be on sale on October 1 and will be available for purchase through January 2018.

Sweet Pecan Loaf: Rich maple flavors are complemented by gentle roasted pecans. This bread toasts up perfectly for a memorable flavor experience (SRP: $4.99)

Holiday Stuffing Loaf: This unique savory loaf is infused with sage, celery, thyme and black and white pepper (SRP: $3.99)

Cranberry Walnut Loaf: Toasted walnuts and tart, slightly sweet cranberries bring this bread to life (SRP: $3.99)

Take and Bake Holiday Stuffing Rolls: Savory rolls with sage, celery, thyme and black and white pepper that makes an unbelievable Thanksgiving Leftover sandwich (SRP: $3.99)

Take and Bake Cranberry Walnut Loaf: Toasted walnuts and tart, slightly sweet cranberries. Named the #1 take and bake cranberry artisan bread in the US (SRP: $3.99)

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl Loaf Cake: Spiced, moist pumpkin loaf with a luscious cream cheese swirl, topped with toasted pumpkin seeds. Pumpkin is slightly spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg, making this loaf a familiar fall treat. The holiday season captured in the perfect loaf. (SRP: $4.99)

Gingerbread Loaf Cake: Hints of ginger, molasses, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove make this moist loaf a perfect holiday indulgence. The candied ginger streusel topping provides a festive finish (SRP: $4.99)