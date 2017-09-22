NuGo Nutrition Vegan, Gluten-Free Protein Cookies

NuGo Nutrition is expanding its line of products by launching NuGo Protein Cookies, which are gluten-free, vegan pea protein cookie. The baked cookies have a short list of clean, Non-GMO ingredients that pack 16 grams of protein in every package.

"We're proud to have made a deliciously baked cookie satisfying the consumer demand for plant-based protein products that cater to many lifestyles," said David Levine, NuGo CEO. Consumers who eat gluten-free and vegan can now enjoy the classic cookie flavors they crave, while getting the protein and fiber they need. They are available in four flavors with homemade taste and goodness: Peanut Butter Chocolate, Double Chocolate, Oatmeal Raisin, and Dark Chocolate Chip.

NuGo Protein Cookies feature: Vegan, gluten-free, kosher pareve, and non-gmo, 16g plant protein per 100 gram cookie, 10-12g fiber per cookie, real dark chocolate chips. no soy, dairy, or egg, no artificial sweeteners, sugar alcohols, or hfcs, and no palm oil, margarine, trans fat, or cholesterol.