Gums & Starches

Ingredion: Clean Label Appeal

Ingredion’s HOMECRAFT Create multi-functional tapioca flour combines functionality with a clean and simple “tapioca flour” label

IngredionStarch_900
September 18, 2017
KEYWORDS clean label / food product development
Reprints
No Comments

Consumers are perusing grocery store shelves searching for tasty, quality products with clean and simple labels. Help secure a place in their carts by featuring an innovative flour that consumers see as even more “natural” than starches—tapioca.[1]

HOMECRAFT® Create multi-functional tapioca flour provides all the same functionality as modified starch but comes with a clean and simple “tapioca flour” label that consumers prefer. Food formulators get the performance they need, and consumers will get the creamy mouthfeel and vibrant flavors they crave and expect. 

This clean-taste flour can also support gluten-free and non-GMO claims, giving consumers even more reasons to reach for your soups, yogurts, dairy desserts and other products.

Benefits include:

    Improved textural stability

    Longer shelf life

    Lower cost-in-use

    Better freeze/thaw performance

    Optimized costs through greater viscosity

Discover more information.

[1] Ingredion proprietary global research, Vision Critical, Clean & Clear Labeling Research, February 2016

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.