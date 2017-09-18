Ingredion: Clean Label Appeal

Consumers are perusing grocery store shelves searching for tasty, quality products with clean and simple labels. Help secure a place in their carts by featuring an innovative flour that consumers see as even more “natural” than starches—tapioca.[1]

HOMECRAFT® Create multi-functional tapioca flour provides all the same functionality as modified starch but comes with a clean and simple “tapioca flour” label that consumers prefer. Food formulators get the performance they need, and consumers will get the creamy mouthfeel and vibrant flavors they crave and expect.

This clean-taste flour can also support gluten-free and non-GMO claims, giving consumers even more reasons to reach for your soups, yogurts, dairy desserts and other products.

Benefits include:

Improved textural stability

Longer shelf life

Lower cost-in-use

Better freeze/thaw performance

Optimized costs through greater viscosity

Discover more information.

