The Kroger Co. Introduces Restaurant Concept

The Kroger Co.'s Culinary Development team announced a new restaurant concept, Kitchen 1883, which offers a fresh take on new American comfort food.

"With Kitchen 1883, our goal is to create a gathering place that offers a genuinely delicious place to relax and experience our food," said Daniel Hammer, Kroger's vice president of Culinary Development and New Business. "The restaurant will feature a made-from-scratch menu, hand-crafted cocktails and a community-centered atmosphere."

Kitchen 1883's "New American Comfort" menu is a melting pot of American and international flavors. Located at 9003 U.S. Highway 42 in Union, KY, the restaurant will operate daily offering lunch and dinner along with brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. The restaurant is scheduled to open in late October.

At Kitchen 1883, team members will have a passion for people and the food that people love to eat. Team members will be encouraged to share their passion for food with guests and help create an environment focused on hospitality and quality service that is unmatched in the industry.

"If you are food impassioned, have a hobby of sharing great food finds, and are interested in opportunities to grow your food career, we are hungry to learn more about you," said Mr. Hammer. "We're hiring for all positions, from cooks to bussers and servers to bar managers."