One Brands Pumpkin Pie Bar

ONE Brands, maker of ONE Bar, developed a new seasonal flavor: Pumpkin Pie. ONE Pumpkin Pie Bar will hit online retailers and grocer’s shelves nationwide.



Inspired by the quintessential fall dessert, ONE Pumpkin Pie Bar encourages sweets-lovers to enjoy the comfort and flavor of a slice of pumpkin pie. As each ONE Pumpkin Pie Bar delivers 20 grams of protein and just one gram of sugar per serving, consumers can now indulge their seasonal sweet tooth in a guilt-free way. As with all products under the ONE Brands umbrella, the ONE Pumpkin Pie Bar is appropriate for breakfast, lunch, snacking, dessert or just because -- thanks to its functionality, flavor and on-the-go convenience.



ONE Pumpkin Pie Bars are available at One1Brands.com, Amazon.com, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and various retailers nationwide for an SRP of $2.49-$2.79.