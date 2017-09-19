Post Holdings to Acquire Bob Evans Farms

Post Holdings, Inc. and Bob Evans Farms, Inc. announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement in which Post will acquire Bob Evans for $77.00 per share. The complementary combination will significantly strengthen Post’s portfolio of brands, expand choices for customers and increase Post’s presence in higher growth categories of the packaged food market.

Founded in 1948, Bob Evans is a producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items under the Bob Evans, Owens, Country Creek and Pineland Farms brands. Bob Evans also has a growing foodservice business, representing approximately 35% of volume. The foodservice business sells a range of products, including sausage, sausage gravy, breakfast sandwiches and side dishes, which are made to match individual customer specifications.

The addition of Bob Evans’ highly complementary portfolio of brands and products will meaningfully enhance Post’s refrigerated side dish offering, provide Post with a presence in breakfast sausage and will immediately provide Post with a leading position in the higher growth perimeter of the store. The combination with Bob Evans will also strengthen Post’s presence in commercial foodservice, create opportunities for future growth and enhance Post’s position as one of North America’s largest packaged food companies.

“We have enormous respect for Bob Evans’ success and are excited about the growth opportunities this combination will create,” said Rob Vitale, President and Chief Executive Officer of Post Holdings. “Combining with Bob Evans expands our portfolio of top brands and gives Post a leading position in the perimeter of the store. We look forward to welcoming the talented Bob Evans team to Post and working to create a successful future together.”

“We are pleased to join the Post family, combining our complementary portfolios to the benefit of all of our stakeholders,” said Mike Townsley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bob Evans Farms. “This transaction creates enhanced and certain value for our stockholders, while providing further resources and reach to deliver the Bob Evans experience to a broader audience of consumers and retailers. We are very proud of our 70 year history as a beloved brand and eager to begin this next chapter of growth.”

The transaction, which was approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, is expected to be completed in the first calendar quarter of 2018, Post’s second quarter of fiscal year 2018, subject to customary closing conditions including the expiration of waiting periods under U.S. antitrust laws and approval of Bob Evans’ stockholders.