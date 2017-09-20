ColinKurtis Adds to Food Agency Team

ColinKurtis Advertising recently welcomed Kevin Miller and Brian MacLaren to its marketing team. Kevin Miller will lead many of the agency’s key food industry accounts as Account Director. Brian MacLaren will help lead the creative team as Assistant Creative Director.

Colin Kampmier, President, ColinKurtis Advertising said, “Kevin Miller and Brian MacLaren are really great additions to the talented ColinKurtis team! They have both focused their careers in the food industry on both the agency and the client sides of business. As our customer base and marketing partnerships within the food industry continue to grow, it is vital that we continue to expand our personnel so that we can continue to be a top-notch marketing partner for all our customers. I know that the many years of experience both of these gentlemen possess will be a great asset to our clients. While Kevin has been with us just a short time, he has quickly immersed himself in our accounts and is sharing great strategic insight and forward thinking strategy for 2018 plans.”

Debra Tucker, Vice President and Creative Director, ColinKurtis Advertising added, “One of the things our customers tell us all the time is how much they love our creative. We have spent years building a brilliant creative department, and we saw an opportunity to expand the leadership of our creative team. Brian’s experience in the food industry is a tremendous value, and we are thrilled to have him on board to help us further grow our creative team.”

As Account Director, Kevin Miller will be responsible for account strategy and tactical execution. He will also play a role in new account development, and be a vital source of new customer growth. Miller will handle a variety of key food accounts such as ADM’s JustSweet brand, Amelia Bay, Berner Food & Beverage, Campfire Marshmallows, and Nellson. His experience includes several well-known food industry agencies, as well as Marketing Director at IOI Loders Croklaan. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Visual Communication from Lewis University and was a professional A1 volleyball player at Universidad de Zaragoza.

As Assistant Creative Director, Brian MacLaren will lead and support the creative direction of many key accounts. MacLaren joins the agency from Kerry Group where he was Creative Director/Marketing Manager of the Foodservice, Brands Division. Prior to Kerry, MacLaren was with Quiet Light Communications. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Visual Communication from Southern Illinois University.