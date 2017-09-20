Premium Hot Coffee in a Can

HOTSHOT®, a company that got an initial jolt from an appearance on ABC's Shark Tank, is bringing HOT canned coffee to caffeine deprived consumers.

HOT coffee in a ready-to-drink can is not a new concept -- in fact in Japan, it is a $15B industry. Entrepreneur Danny Grossfeld was on a trip to Japan when he reached into what he thought was a cooler to grab a can of iced coffee. Much to his surprise, the can was HOT-- and ready to drink. Grossfeld launched a Kickstarter campaign to bring a version of the Japanese product to US consumers, which caught the eye of Shark Tank producers.

While Grossfeld didn't get an initial deal, the show's visibility helped secure private investment and generated significant consumer interest. "The Shark Tank appearance was not only one of the most stressful but also valuable experiences of my life," said Grossfeld. "At the end of the day, the process made sure my business plan was flawless and the visibility has generated thousands of inquiries. It has been a great platform from which to launch."

Initially available in Black, French Vanilla and Hot Chocolate, the coffee (made from 100% Arabica beans) is served in aluminum cans (made of 70% recycled content) that are warmed to 140 degrees -- which is the perfect temperature to drink premium coffee— by a custom-designed HotBox. The HotBox uses innovative patented heating technology to keep HOTSHOT at 140 degrees day and night, while being energy efficient.

A revolutionary insulated label, not unlike a drink cozy, keeps your coffee HOT and your hands cool. When opened, the cans emit steam and the fresh-brewed aroma expected from a cup of coffee. Additional flavors such as Green Tea, Hot Apple Cider and Cappuccino are planned.

Single Starter kits, consisting of a hot box, plus 12 8-ounce cans of any flavor coffee are available for $99.99. Or, parents or grandparents looking for a gift for their favorite dorm room dweller can choose a Subscription Package, which includes an initial shipment of a hot box, plus 24 8-ounce cans of any flavor coffee ($129.99). Then automatically every month, 24 cans arrive for $70, including free shipping. Packages can be customized to reflect flavor preferences and subscriptions can be cancelled at any time.