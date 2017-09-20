Farm Rich Adds to Snack Lineup

Farm Rich is adding three new Special Edition Snacks to its lineup for these occasions and more: Pimento Cheese Bites, Fiesta Chicken Roll Ups and Avocado Slices. These premium new snacks and appetizers are available now in the frozen food aisle at select grocery stores nationwide.

Shannon Gilreath, Farm Rich Director of Marketing, says the new products are a great “snack play” for football season. “When it comes to game-day grabs and party platters, consumers are looking for fresh new options that still feel familiar,” Gilreath said. “Fall means football and that means lots of fun gameday food. These new restaurant-quality offerings satisfy the cravings you never knew you had and are fun to break out on gameday. They also appeal as a wholesome solo snack to enjoy anytime.”

Playing off Farm Rich’s heritage, new Pimento Cheese Bites are southern-inspired, made with South Carolina’s popular Palmetto Cheese. These snacks are packed with real cheddar cheese and pimentos and coated in a crisp, golden breading. The 15-ounce carton of Bites comes with a 3-ounce. Red Pepper Jelly dipping sauce for a sweet little spice.

A product made in Mexico, the new Fiesta Chicken Roll Ups are handmade with roasted, all-white meat chicken, chipotle seasoning and three types of jack cheeses – all rolled into a flour tortilla with a crispy seasoned coating for extra flavor. Hitting stores just in time for National Chicken Month in September, the 13.6-ounce. carton of Roll Ups includes a 4-ounce tangy, cool Baja Style dip.

Avocado Slices – a frozen superfood snack – are cut from premium whole Hass avocados and tossed in a potato stick coating flavored with ancho chiles. The 16-ounce carton comes with a 3-ounce. side of creamy Jalapeño Ranch dipping sauce to complement the crunchy goodness of this zesty, on-trend snack.

Priced around $5.99, all three products are available in the freezer section of Meijer and Walmart stores across the country and will expand into Kroger in November.