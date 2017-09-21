As consumer appetite grows for more nutritious plant-based, dairy-free products, Bolthouse Farms, the largest producer of baby carrots in North America, has combined over 100 years of farming tradition with modern nutrition to develop Bolthouse Farms® Plant Protein Milk. Refrigerated and non-dairy, Bolthouse Farms Plant Protein Milk contains 10 grams of pea protein per 8-ounce serving versus only one gram of protein in almond milk and has 50% more calcium than dairy milk.



A protein-packed alternative that appeals to both traditional dairy and alternative dairy milk drinkers, Bolthouse Farms Plant Protein Milk is a nutritious option everyone can enjoy. With a creamy consistency and clean flavor, Bolthouse Farms Plant Protein Milk is vegan, non-GMO and does not contain common allergens like dairy, nuts and soy, or intolerances like lactose and gluten.



“Current alternative milk options don’t address the needs of more than 40% of people seeking great tasting, nutrient rich, allergy-free options,” said Suzanne Ginestro, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, C-Fresh. “Our Plant Protein Milk was created to satisfy the growing number of consumers seeking plant-based proteins, as well as traditional dairy milk drinkers looking for better food choices that are also rich in calcium.”



According to recent data from Information Resources, Inc., the non-dairy milk segment is expected to grow to $4 Billion by 2020. Bolthouse Farms Plant Protein Milk will drive the plant-based alternative milk category forward by aligning with consumers demand for great tasting, better food choices that connect with their nutrition and lifestyle needs.



Bolthouse Farms is committed to making nutritious products more accessible and convenient to consumers nationwide. Bolthouse Farms Plant Protein Milk has started shipping and will be available at retailers including Kroger, Safeway East and Shaw’s, among others. Plant Protein Milk is available in four flavors -- Unsweetened, Original, Vanilla and Chocolate -- and can be found in the refrigerated dairy section in a multi-serve 48-ounce bottle with an SRP of $4.99. It can be enjoyed like a traditional dairy milk or almond milk – straight from a glass or in smoothies, cereal, coffee and in recipes. For more information about Bolthouse Farms Plant Protein Milk and local availability visit www.bolthousefarms.com.