Feast Inspired by Minnesota Food, Culture

To kick off this year's much-anticipated professional football season in the Bold North, Schwan's Company, a founding sponsor of the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee (MNSBHC), hosted a chef-inspired culinary event called "Feast on the Field" last evening, Sept. 14, on the US Bank Stadium field. Schwan's used its home-field advantage to transform the field into 100 yards of unforgettable dining experiences inspired by Minnesota food and culture, celebrating the company's Minnesota heritage, leadership in the state's business community and role in helping shape American food culture for the past 65 years.

Attendees included a diverse collection of more than 300 leaders of businesses, non-profit organizations and sports leaders from across the state and country.

As part of "Feast on the Field," the Schwan's Corporate Giving Foundation announced a new partnership with Youth Farm, a local nonprofit organization that provides year-round, youth development programming through urban farming in five neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Schwan's Corporate Giving Foundation is donating $150,000 to the organization, which will enable Youth Farm to grow its network and supply more than 8,000 prepared meals and snacks to low-income families.

In collaboration with the Schwan's Corporate Giving Foundation, Schwan's Company employees will also have the opportunity to work with Youth Farm in its quest to educate participants and their families on food nutrition, cooking techniques and the benefits of freezing freshly harvested fruits and vegetables.

"Schwan's Company is extraordinarily proud of our Minnesota heritage and views our 65th anniversary as an opportunity to share our food, talented people and community commitment on a bigger stage," said Dimitrios Smyrnios, chief executive officer of Schwan's Company. "We are excited for our company's support of the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee and the Schwan's Corporate Giving Foundation's partnership with Youth Farm as we want to play our part in showing the country what a tremendous home we have here in Minnesota."

"Feast on the Field" Recap

Schwan's Company, one of the leading food companies in the country, hosted the "Feast on the Field" celebration in partnership with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee to honor the people, the food and the cultural traditions that distinguish the Bold North. Evening highlights included:

• Celebrated Minnesota chef and author Amy Thielen's appearance as event host and emcee

• Bold North-inspired appetizers, dinner and desserts such as a bison hot dish, venison tartar, walleye pike quenelles with Nantua sauce, pan-seared duck breast with wild rice and various sweets on a stick, created by Schwan's Chef Collective members, including:



- Chef Jamie Malone, of Minneapolis-based Grand Café

- Chef Jet Tila, Los Angeles-based chef and television personality

- Chef Adrienne Cheatham, executive chef of highly anticipated New York restaurant Kin, opening in 2019

- Chef Christina Kaelberer, acclaimed Minnesota-based pastry chef

- Chef Matt Horn, Schwan's Company corporate executive chef



•A live musical performance by Minnesota's own Davina and the Vagabonds

•Legendary professional football player Chuck Foreman and other Minnesota sports stars signing autographs and posing for fan photos

For more information on Schwan's Company and its 65-year heritage, food, brands and community giving, please visit SchwansCompany.com. To order Schwan's Home Service delivery, visit Schwans.com.