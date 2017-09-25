Cole’s Quality Foods Middles

Frozen bread manufacturer and the original inventor of frozen garlic bread, Cole’s Quality Foods, Inc., innovates the frozen food category yet again with the introduction of Middles™, a stuffed bread that combines savory, salty and sweet flavors into one revolutionary snack concept.

Middles become available later this month in the freezer section at grocery, club, supermarket and convenience stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 10.8-ounce box. Each box contains eight bread bites.

Inspired by the much-celebrated combination of bread and cheese, Middles advances the concept by featuring the soft “middle” section of popular bakery staples, including bagel, Italian and pretzel breads. They are then stuffed with savory and sweet centers, including cheddar cheese, cream cheese, and beer cheese varieties. The result is a heat-and-serve stuffed bread snack that can be made in either microwave or conventional ovens in just seven to nine minutes.

Middles ( www.tastymiddles.com) are available in six different varieties, including:

• Plain Bread stuffed with 5 Cheese

• Plain Bread stuffed with Mac And Cheese

• Plain Bread stuffed with Plain Cream Cheese

• French Toast Bagel stuffed with Sweet Cream Cheese

• Everything Bagel stuffed with Plain Cream Cheese

• Pretzel Bread stuffed with Beer Cheese