Amazing Grass Debuts Packaging Refresh, Chocolate Flavor

Amazing Grass™, a plant-based, whole-food powdered supplements and nutrition bars company, debuted its Chocolate Protein SuperFood in addition to a vibrant new look for the entire Protein SuperFood line. The all-in-one nutritional shake delivers a nutrient-dense blend of plant-based protein, with added greens, fruits and vegetables, all in a rich chocolate flavor.

Crafted with organic cocoa, Amazing Grass Chocolate Protein SuperFood contains a unique blend of USDA organic pea, hemp, chia and quinoa, delivering 20 grams of complete plant-based protein per serving, plus seven alkalizing organic greens, and two-full servings of wholesome fruits and vegetables. Like all other Protein SuperFood flavors new Chocolate Protein SuperFood is grain-free, paleo friendly, and can be enjoyed alone with water, added to a smoothie or almond, cashew or coconut milk. Amazing Grass’ authentic pea protein is grown, harvested and processed in the USA, providing one of the smoothest, best tasting plant-based proteins on the market.

Accompanying the new flavor launch, Amazing Grass will reveal a vibrant refresh of the entire Protein SuperFood line featuring an eye-catching design for on-shelf visibility. The updated design includes bold color schemes on front-of-pack, bringing icons front and center and reinforcing key messages of ‘daily,’ ‘plant-based,’ and ‘all-in-one,’ creating an eye-catching brand block on store shelves. Additionally, the fresh branding will highlight the brands iconic farmer, reinforcing their family farm-to-home organic roots.

Like all Amazing Grass products, Chocolate Protein SuperFood is non-GMO, dairy and gluten-free. Suggested retail price is $34.99 and $56.99 per small 12.7-ounce. and large 22.9-ounce canisters respectively, along with $39.99 for 10 packet single-serving boxes.