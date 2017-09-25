Veggie Noodle Co. Opens New Facility

Veggie Noodle Co., an Austin, Texas-based food brand, completed construction on a custom-designed, 42,300 square foot facility with five times the production capacity of their current operation.

Located at 3714 Bluestein Drive, the new building will employ over 250 people locally and is a SQF level 3 food production facility, meeting the highest level of comprehensive implementation of food safety and quality management as certified by the Safe Quality Food Institute.

Incorporating several patent-pending “noodling” apparatuses to streamline production and improve noodle quality and longevity, the facility is expected to have a pasta-tively significant impact on increasing production and distribution. Primary funding for the new facility comes from a fresh Series A fundraising round, closed in May with a minority investment by San Francisco-based private equity firm Encore Consumer Capital.

Scheduled to begin full operation in early October, the new production facility will vastly improve efficiency, allowing noodle production to spiral out of control to meet Veggie Noodle Co.’s heavy demand for fresh, organic and allergen-free meal options.

“It’s not about what it is, it’s about what it can become” said Mason Arnold, Veggie Noodle Co. founder and Veggie Nerd, channeling Dr. Seuss to convey the continued forward-thinking focus of the company. Noodle enthusiasts can expect more innovative twists in veggies coming soon from the new plant, including hot new takes beyond the spiral like cauliflower and broccoli rices.