Emmy’s Organics Coconut Cookies

Emmy’s Organics’ Coconut Cookies are certified organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, soy-free and vegan

September 26, 2017
Available in flavors like Vanilla Bean, Lemon Ginger, Chocolate Chip and more, Emmy’s Organics’ Coconut Cookies are certified organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, soy-free and vegan.

Made with crunchy bits of organic peanuts, new Peanut Butter cookiestasty bites are packed with peanut butter flavor. 

