Nature’s Path Expands Love Crunch Granola

Nature’s Path, anorganic cereal brand in North America, introduced Love Crunch cereals. d, made by a company committed to helping consumers eat well and do good by giving back.

Featuring indulgent and extraordinary flavors, Love Crunch cereal is made with simple, premium, organic, and non-GMO ingredients. Love Crunch cereal combines chocolate cereal flakes, crunchy granola clusters, Fair Trade Italian dark chocolate chunks, and inclusions of either succulent raspberries and strawberries, creamy peanut butter, or sweet coconut flakes. The marriage of cereal flakes and granola provides the perfect combination of flavor and texture that can be enjoyed during breakfast, as an afternoon snack, or as a better-for-you dessert.

Love Crunch cereal is available in three flavors: Dark Chocolate and Red Berry, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Dark Chocolate Macaroon, and is available at select retailers nationwide and online starting at $3.99.

Love Crunch cereal is the latest addition to the growing Love Crunch product line. Earlier this year, the company introduced Love Crunch bars, so consumers can indulge in granola while on-the-go, and two new flavors of pouched granola. Love Crunch pouched granola is available in seven flavors: Chocolate Cinnamon & Cashew, Double Chocolate Chunk, Dark Chocolate and Red Berry, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate Macaroon, Aloha Blend and Apple Crumble.