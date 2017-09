Holton’s: Clean Label Solution

Holton Food Products’ IP Summit Stabilizer is a premium grade, hot process stabilizer formulated to support the appearance and eating quality of dessert fillings and toppings throughout shelf life.

This clean-label ingredient system works effectively in meringue toppings as well as pumpkin, custard, fruit and cream pies. It also is used in buttercream, Danish and Royal icings, as well as in entrée fillings and quiches.

IP Summit assures smooth eating quality—even after freeze/thaw cycles, transportation and storage processes. Little change in formulation is required. IP Summit helps products resist syneresis, maintain a desirable sheen, and keep their fresh-made eating qualities longer.

IP Summit Stabilizer is made with ingredients that are not genetically modified.

