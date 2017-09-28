Lipton Introduces Wellness Range

Lipton® is helping make wellness more accessible for busy people with its new Lipton Wellness range. The new range, made with carefully selected botanicals and blended with essential oils, helps make wellbeing a part of your everyday routine – in just 4-6 minutes of brew time.

The new wellness range is available in five varieties, including:

• Stress Less: A comforting, cozy herbal infusion to help you unwind featuring cinnamon, chamomile and lavender.

• Detox: This herbal and green infusion is a companion to clean eating featuring dandelion, nettle and grapefruit.

• Soothe Your Tummy: An herbal infusion for those times a tummy feels less than its best featuring ginger, peppermint and fennel.

• Bedtime Bliss: An herbal infusion that sings you to sleep, like a lullaby in a cup with chamomile, mint and orange peel.

• Daily Support: An excellent source of vitamin C, this herbal infusion helps support the body's natural defenses* with turmeric, Echinacea and ginger.

"We're delighted to launch our new Lipton wellness range," said George Hamilton, Tea Director at Unilever. "We know we're all looking for ways to take care of ourselves. Essential oils, supplements and herbs are often part of wellness routines, and now we've found a way to incorporate them that's as simple as brewing a tea bag. From Stress Less to Detox, our range offers a beautifully crafted experience for everyone, everywhere."

To celebrate the launch, Lipton is partnering with Tara Stiles, founder and owner of Strala Yoga, a revolutionary approach to guiding feeling and movement. Strala combines the rich vocabulary of yoga, with the movement and healing wisdom of tai chi, to inspire radiantly healthy wellbeing.

Tara created a series of accessible yoga and wellness tips for Lipton inspired by the new Wellness range. Infused with elements of the Strala Yoga practice, these tips don't require props or a studio, bringing wellbeing to people in their everyday lives.

The new Lipton Wellness range will be available in retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $3.99.