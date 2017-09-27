Steviva Ingredients Becomes Icon Foods

Steviva Ingredients is ushering in a new name and image that allows the company to expand past sweeteners and into other natural food ingredients.

Effective today, Steviva Ingredients will be known as Icon Foods and is reflective of the company’s strategy to support industry demand for consistent, dependable, clean-ingredient sourcing. The organization will also be forming a new integrated business unit called Icon Food Science which optimizes its research and development offerings and expertise.

“When I started the company in 1999, the name ‘Steviva Brands’ was selected to build a consumer brand,” said Thom King, president and CEO of Steviva. “The strategy behind the name was to create name association with stevia. The B2B side of the company, ‘Steviva Ingredients’, was being pigeon holed into stevia when it has grown past stevia.”

The rebrand builds on the company’s emphasis on food safety and marks its continuing support of manufacturers in bringing clean, healthy food and beverages to the global market.

“As the global demand for natural sweeteners has increased, so too has challenge of sourcing reliable, safe ingredients,” said King. “We differentiate ourselves from other suppliers on the basis of quality, reliability and professionalism. Ensuring the highest possible standards for quality control and food safety drives everything we do and Icon Foods reflects that.”

The name change will apply to Icon Foods’ ingredients entity only and will not affect the company’s retail and consumer branding which will continue on as Steviva Brands.