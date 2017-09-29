Tastykake Debuts Kake Chips

Snack cake brand Tastykake introduced Kake Chips, a new product that combines the crunch of a chip with the sweetness of cake. Available in two flavors, Birthday Kake and Salted Caramel.

"With the launch of Kake Chips, we're thrilled to introduce our fans nationwide to a completely new Kake experience," said Brent Bradshaw, Flowers Foods' vice president of cake marketing. "Kake Chips highlight Tastykake's wide variety of flavors and textures, and the convenient, resealable packaging makes them the ideal treat for on-the-go or at-home snacking."

Tastykake's Kake Chips achieve a balance of sweet and satisfying, pairing the crisp texture of a chip with classic cake flavors. Made with zero grams of trans fat per serving, Kake Chips have no artificial flavoring or preservatives. The morsels of cake baked to a crunch are sweet additions to any pantry, while the portable packaging makes them ideal for on-the-go lifestyles. The multipack bags are also resealable, specifically designed to maintain freshness.

Tastykake's Birthday Kake Kake Chips feature a birthday cake flavored crisp complete with colorful sprinkles, and the Salted Caramel Kake Chips deliver a rush of sweet caramel flavor with a balanced salty zing.