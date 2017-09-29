The Laughing Cow Portable Cheese Dippers

The Laughing Cow® introduced two new flavors to its portable, individually portioned snack line – Cheese Dippers. The new Cheese Dippers flavors now include Creamy Swiss Garlic & Herb and Creamy White Cheddar cheeses. The creamy cheese is now paired with new crunchy whole grain breadsticks.

"Cheese Dippers has been a successful addition to The Laughing Cow line of cheese snacks. Bringing more of our most popular flavors of The Laughing Cow's rich, creamy cheese to this line is the next step to growing our brand," said Francis Perrin, chief marketing officer at Bel Brands USA, parent company to The Laughing Cow. "We want consumers to take our Cheese Dippers wherever they go – whether it's in a school lunchbox, during a family weekend trip to the zoo, or in the car on the way home from a big game."

Each serving provides an excellent source of calcium, delivers four grams of protein, and contains no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. These benefit factors combined with the great taste and convenience make Cheese Dippers a snack choice to savor on-the-go.

The new flavors are currently rolling out in stores and will join the existing flavors of Cheese Dippers – Creamy Swiss with Classic Breadsticks and Creamy Swiss with Tomato & Herb Breadsticks. Cheese Dippers will be sold as both individual single-serve packs and five-pack boxes.