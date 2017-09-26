Functional, Clean Label Friendly

PB Gelatins/PB Leiner will use Supply Side West, Booth V115, to highlight its latest premium product offering: the SOLUGEL® BD SERIES.

These agglomerated collagen peptides dissolve both easily and rapidly into liquid, which makes them suitable for all “instant” applications. Furthermore, the SOLUGEL® BD SERIES is very neutral in regards to both odor and flavor, which in turn, contributes to clean label innovations.

Excellent dissolution: Ideal for any instant application, The SOLUGEL® BD SERIES consists of a range of agglomerated collagen peptides that are produced from high quality bovine materials. As they are agglomerated collagen peptides, they result in better dispersibility and solubility.

Thanks to these characteristics, the risks of dust and/or lump formation are reduced to the greatest extent possible when dissolving. This makes it an ideal ingredient for applications in which instant solubility is a key factor.

PB Gelatins/PB Leiner has developed a black cherry collagen beauty drink that will be available for tasting at Supply Side West. An innovative French vanilla frozen coffee that is enriched with SOLUGEL® collagen peptides, which supports strong bones and healthy joints, also will be available at the booth.

Neutral odor and flavor: Consumers are increasingly demanding products with natural and clean label attributes. This results in difficulties in terms of product formulation—especially when it comes to the minimization of ingredients used in the recipes, as well as a number of other challenges. As collagen peptides, the SOLUGEL® BD SERIES offers a wide variety of nutritional benefits.

With a protein content of more than 91%, they are an excellent candidate for boosting the volume of protein in an extensive range of food applications. It is a natural product from a single source and it is free from any preservatives, artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or any other additives. The SOLUGEL® BD SERIES is also extremely neutral in regards to both odor and flavor. The collagen peptides can be easily formulated into any recipe with a very limited impact on the smell and taste. Therefore, they contribute to clean label innovations by reducing the use of aroma and flavor ingredients.

Representing the best-in-class quality from the new range, SOLUGEL® Ultra BD collagen peptides can be consumed directly after dissolving in pure water without the need to add any flavors.

SOLUGEL® - the ideal ingredient for your food and drink applications

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body and it accounts for more than 30% of the body’s protein and key building blocks that provide support and structure to the body. Collagen peptides, which are also known as collagen hydrolysate or hydrolyzed collagen, are highly digestible proteins that are produced from connective tissue found in animal skins, hides and bones. Several clinical studies have proven the health benefits of collagen peptides. These include beauty, bone and joint health, satiety, as well as sports nutrition, which contribute to different growing consumer trends such as healthy aging, weight management, skin health and an active lifestyle.

As a leading global player, PB Gelatins/PB Leiner provides a complete range of high quality collagen peptides under the SOLUGEL® brand name. PB Gelatins/PB Leiner's SOLUGEL® collagen peptides are available with different molecular weight profiles and can be based on different raw materials, including halal and kosher products. SOLUGEL® collagen peptides are also easy to digest and quickly absorbed by the body. Furthermore, as the ideal ingredient for food and drink applications, they have a neutral odor and flavor.

About PB Gelatins/PB Leiner

PB Gelatins/PB Leiner is an established global company with production sites in Asia, Europe, North America and South America. PB Gelatins/PB Leiner supplies a complete range of high quality gelatins and collagen peptides, tailoring solutions to its customers’ applications. PB Gelatins/PB Leiner was the first gelatin producer to introduce cold soluble gelatin products to the market, increasing its range of specialties to offer a more convenient gelatin-based solution that provides significant advantages in terms of saving time, increasing flexibility and reducing cost-in-use. PB Gelatins/PB Leiner employs approximately 1,200 people and is part of Tessenderlo Group.

Visit www.gelatin.com for more details.