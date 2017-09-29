Breaking News

Tate & Lyle Receives Non-GMO Project Verification for Oat Ingredients

PromOat® Beta Glucan and PrOatein® Oat Protein, now Non-GMO Project Verified, help food and beverage manufacturers meet growing consumer demand for cleaner labels

September 29, 2017
Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle), a global provider of food ingredients and solutions, has achieved Non-GMO Project verification for its PromOat® Beta Glucan and PrOatein® Oat Protein ingredients. The Non-GMO Project is a non-profit organization committed to preserving and building sources of non-GMO products, educating consumers and providing verified non-GMO options under the belief that everyone deserves an informed choice about whether or not to consume food or ingredients derived from genetically modified organisms.
 
The Non-GMO Project verification mark has been very successful in driving non-GMO claims in North America. In 2010, it represented just 2.6% of all non-GMO claims. However, by 2015 this number had risen to 18.5%, and by July 2017 reached 34% of all non-GMO claims. The Non-GMO Project verification mark gives manufacturers and their consumers the assurance that products, such as PromOat® and PrOatein®, have completed a comprehensive verification for compliance with the Non-GMO Project Standard.  
 
“Receiving this Non-GMO Project verification adds even greater appeal to our oats ingredients that are already attractive to consumers because of their inherent health benefits and friendly labelling,” said Michael Segal, Health & Wellness Platform Director at Tate & Lyle.  “We’re delighted that PromOat® and PrOatein®, naturally processed ingredients from Swedish oats, now carry the Non-GMO Project verification mark, underlining their non-GMO credentials. It is a pleasure to be able to offer these non-GMO ingredients to our customers who are already committed to providing their consumers with more clean-label offerings that meet their personal health and wellness goals.”
 
While consumers are demanding more clean-label options, they are also seeking products formulated with ingredients they perceive to be healthy, such as protein and fiber. Global new product launches with protein claims increased 278% from 2011 to 2016. Additionally, about 52% of consumers claim they want to consume more fiber, with 66% being very favorable toward seeing oat fiber on a label.
 
PrOatein® Oat Protein is a natural, vegan-friendly protein concentrate made from non-GMO Swedish oats that provides extraordinary taste and essential branched chain amino acids that are important for muscle growth and recovery after exercise. PromOat® Beta Glucan is a natural fiber also from non-GMO Swedish oats that yields good solubility, no grittiness, neutral taste and desirable mouthfeel in formulations. In addition, PromOat® provides a minimum of 32% beta glucan, making it easy to achieve dosages required for cholesterol-related health benefit claims.

