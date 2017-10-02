Stonemill Kitchens Dessert Dips

Stonemill Kitchens introduced three “sweet” new additions. Made with real ingredients like crème fraiche, pumpkin, maple syrup and peppermint bark, the dessert dips are for both entertaining and everyday indulgence, and they are made without high fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors.

Stonemill Kitchens Gingerbread Dessert Dip Stonemill Kitchens Pumpkin Spice Dessert Dip Stonemill Kitchens Peppermint Bark Dessert Dip

“Consumers want fun and festive food ideas that taste amazing AND look great on their social media feeds,” states Nathan Roe, category manager. “These dips are crave-able, and their vibrant holiday hues are sure to impress your guests and followers alike.”

With recipe ideas included under every lid, these dessert dips are versatile and can be:

Spread on warm pumpkin or banana bread, added to cupcakes or muffins, as well as fresh orange slices.

Used as a frosting after brownies have cooled or served with gingersnaps, apple slices or stirred into plain yogurt.

Added to chocolate cookies for a special whoopie pie or served with fresh strawberries.

These seasonal dips are available October-December. The suggested retail price for a 10-ounce container is $4.99.