Perdue Foodservice Harvestland Turkey Products

Perdue Foodservice introduced two new products to the PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® all-natural Turkey portfolio—Sliced Smoked Turkey and Dark Turkey Burgers. With 86% of consumers looking for restaurants to be more transparent, the new clean label turkey products help operators take advantage of high-value menu claims to drive traffic and boost sales.

PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Turkey Burger

This NO ANTIBIOTICS EVER, 100% vegetarian fed turkey product is ground, lightly seasoned and formed into a 4.0-ounce turkey burger. Operators get both convenience and quality with these pre-formed turkey burgers.

PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Smoked Sliced Turkey

This NO ANTIBIOTICS EVER, 100% vegetarian fed turkey product is cooked, lightly smoked, sliced into 0.67-ounce slices and packed in a 2-pound resealable package. Operators can feel confident knowing PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Smoked Sliced Turkey is free of nitrates and nitrites (except those naturally occurring in sea salt), and certified gluten free.

The company believes consumers want to see high-value claims that impact purchase decisions. This is especially true when it comes to animal protein—consumers now consider animal welfare, sustainability, and the absence of antibiotics, hormones and preservatives as major factors when choosing what and where to eat. Consumers also care about how an animal is fed, with a preference toward a vegetarian diet.

Operators who menu PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® all-natural Turkey should know they are serving high-quality turkey products that contain no artificial ingredients, NO ANTIBIOTICS EVER and no animal by-products, and are raised on a 100% vegetarian diet. The portfolio of healthful and wholesome NO ANTIBIOTICS EVER proteins not only differentiates eateries by elevating menu offerings, it also increases the opportunity to help drive sales.