Barbara’s introduced Protein Berry Burst Puffins, a lightly sweetened berry flavor of its beloved corn crunch pillows, at Natural Products Expo East. Continuing the brand’s dedication to creating simple, high-quality foods, Protein Berry Burst Puffins are gluten-free and boast 6g of protein, aiming to provide a satisfying, filling breakfast for consumers everywhere.

Protein Berry Burst Puffins have 6g of protein per serving, are made with blue corn, and are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, and vegan. The new variety is also lightly sweetened, low fat and contains 13g of whole grains and 3g of fiber per serving. Like all Barbara’s products, Protein Berry Burst Puffins are made without hydrogenated oils and high fructose corn syrup. This on-trend flavor can be eaten alone as a snack, with milk or any non-dairy alternative and also makes a delicious addition to recipes.

Barbara’s offers a full line of wholesome cereals and snacks, including popular favorites like Puffins, Morning Oat Crunch and Spoonfuls cereals, Snackimals cereals and cookies, Cheese Puffs and more. Made with Non-GMO whole grains and less sugar than many mainstream cereals, Barbara’s products have the taste that kids and adults love with the nutrition that moms can feel good about serving. All Barbara’s foods are available at major retail grocery stores and natural food stores nationwide.