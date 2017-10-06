McCall Farms Acquires Sager Creek Vegetable Company Brands

McCall Farms, known for its line of high quality, seasoned southern-style vegetables and fruits, announced that it is acquiring the brands of Sager Creek Vegetable Company, a division of San Francisco-based Del Monte Foods, Inc. The acquired retail and foodservice brands have national and regional distribution and include well-known names like Allens®, Veg-all®, Popeye®, Princella®, Freshlike® and Trappey's®.

"Leading brands like Allens fit perfectly with our heritage of making authentic, southern-style vegetables that can be served as a meal, side-dish or used as a key cooking ingredient," said Woody Swink, Co-President at McCall Farms. "The opportunity we have to expand the branded products we offer is made possible thanks to our employees. They are truly dedicated and passionate about McCall Farms being known as the preferred supplier for the highest quality vegetables available in retail and foodservice," added Swink.