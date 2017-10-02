Premium Noodle & Rice Bowls

Blount Fine Foods, a manufacturer of premium, handcrafted soups, entrées, sauces and side dishes for retail and foodservice, announced the national launch of a line of Blount-brand Noodle & Rice Bowls for retail and foodservice.

Made with wholesome ingredients, like chicken raised without antibiotics, and meeting popular dietary benchmarks like high-in-protein, vegan and gluten-free, the new rice and noodle bowls align well with Blount’s commitment to producing high quality, freshly made products.

Blount Fine Foods launched the line with four different bowls that cater to different palates and lifestyles, including vegan and gluten-free options. Bowls come ready-to-heat with separately packaged and shelf stable noodles that are easily added to the broth, making for a substantial meal in just three minutes.

The initial offering includes:

Chicken Ramen Bowl – A comforting bowl of ramen noodles, white chicken meat and vegetables in a chicken broth with soy sauce and rice koji.

Hibachi Chicken & Rice Bowl (gluten-free) – Sweet and roasted flavors of garlic, ginger, red onion and red peppers, simmered with tomatoes, rice and chicken raised without antibiotics.

Coconut Chicken & Noodle Bowl – A zesty bowl of ramen noodles, white chicken meat and vegetables in a coconut curry broth with lemongrass and cilantro.

Asian-Inspired Vegetable & Rice Bowl (vegan, gluten-free) – A creamy coconut curry broth with lemongrass and cilantro packed with Asian vegetables like cabbage and bamboo shoots.