ADM/Matsutani: Multiple Benefits

ADM/Matsutani LLC used SupplySide West to showcase Fibersol®, the premier line of soluble dietary fiber ingredients. Fibersol ingredients can help product developers create new and improved food, beverage and supplement products while increasing fiber content, reducing sugar and/or calories, adding health benefits.

“Fibersol has little to no impact on taste or texture, making it an ideal drop-in solution for formulators,” says Doris Dougherty, Fibersol technical service representative, ADM.

ADM/Matsutani sampled two products to highlight Fibersol’s health benefits, functionality and versatility.

COLD BREW COFFEE

Approximately 90% of Americans aren’t consuming the recommended amount of dietary fiber and are looking for simple ways to add fiber to their diet. This spiced cold brew coffee combined the taste of fresh, cold brew coffee with 6g of plant-based dietary fiber per serving (excellent source) and 10g of plant-based protein per serving (excellent source).

VANILLA AND PEANUT BUTTER SATIETY SNACK BAR

This nougat vanilla bar coated with peanut butter is an indulgent, yet filling meal replacement. The core provides 10g of Fibersol for satiety, while the entire bar contains 19g of protein per serving and just 1g of sugar per serving.

“Clinical research supports that Fibersol delays hunger by stimulating appetite-regulating hormones,” explains Dougherty.

These products demonstrate how Fibersol can help developers meet consumer demand for better nutrition. Consumers are interested in low-calorie, reduced- and no-sugar foods and beverages with clean and simple labels. Fibersol can help manage sweetness linger or bitter notes often associated with zero-calorie sweeteners or other ingredients such as proteins.

Fibersol is available in non-GMO forms and may be labeled in the US as: “soluble corn fiber,” “soluble vegetable fiber (corn),” “digestion resistant maltodextrin,” “resistant maltodextrin” or “maltodextrin.” In addition, Fibersol is well tolerated, even when tested at a consumption rate as high as 68g per day.

Whether formulators seek ways to reduce sugar and calories, meet clean label goals, create products that help promote digestive tract health or use a well tolerated fiber to boost fiber content, Fibersol has a solution. For supplements and vitamins, it is a lower-calorie carrier and is also available in tableting form. When used in foods and beverages, Fibersol requires minimal formulation and process adjustments, is tasteless, odorless and adds minimal viscosity. In addition, it can mask off- and bitter notes, improve mouthfeel and offers excellent binding properties. The Fibersol portfolio of ingredients includes Fibersol®-2, Fibersol®-LQ, Fibersol®-AG, Fibersol®-2L and, most recently, Fibersol®-DLQ.

For more information on Fibersol’s full line of premier soluble dietary fiber ingredients, please visit www.fibersol.com.

ADM/MATSUTANI

The joint venture between Archer Daniels Midland Company, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., and Matsutani America, Inc., which officially formed May 1, 2006, supports the worldwide sales and marketing of Fibersol, a full line of soluble dietary fiber food ingredients that are used in a variety of food and beverage applications as well as dietary supplements. This unique collaboration results in an integrated, competitive food ingredient company whose core strength is working as a development partner with innovative food manufacturers.

