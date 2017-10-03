Arby’s Cookie Butter Shake

Arby’s introduced its new Cookie Butter Shake. Available nationwide for a limited time, the handcrafted shake is indulgently sweet with a cinnamon spice, whipped topping and cookie crumbles.



“Menu innovation at Arby’s goes well beyond the meats,” said Jim Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. “With our new Cookie Butter Shake, we tapped into a flavor craze that is growing by the day, and brought it to life with a shake that will give our guests a delicious new way to enjoy it.”



For more than 50 years, Arby’s has served its famous Jamocha Shake, a coffee-flavored treat launched decades before coffee flavored treats were a thing. Arby’s daily shake menu includes Vanilla, Ultimate Chocolate and Jamocha.