Anlit Introduces Omega Bites

Anlit Ltd. introduced Omega Bites under the Meijer supermarket's children's label. Omega Bites are a high-DHA+EPA omega-3 supplement in a single, fish-shaped orange-chocolate flavored chewable for children. Anlit will showcase this product and other novel supplements at the Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients (CPhI), October 24-26 in Frankfurt, following the launch in Meijer's 230 supercenters and grocery stores in the United States.

The concentrated formula delivers a total of 150mg of highly concentrated DHA (60mg) and EPA (90mg) omega-3 fatty acids per single serving. "The opportunity to launch Omega-3 Bites across the Meijer chain is possible thanks to Anlit's expertise in children's supplements," says Shai Karlinski, VP of sales and marketing for Anlit.

Children need high DHA+EPA. These lipids are critical components needed for rapidly developing brain and nerve tissue. They also help support a healthy immune system. While the benefits of omega oils are outstanding, the taste often is not appealing. In order to provide essential omega health benefits to children, Anlit focused on kids' preferences in both taste and texture, and identified the parameters children care about in shape, texture and flavor.

"We specialize in creating entirely new concepts of supplements for kids," explains Karlinski. "We truly understand what children want and don't want. Kids want a surprise, a treat-not a pill. Moreover, food is a big issue for kids and their parents, and the gap between the high benefits of a healthy ingredient such as omega-3 and the often unpleasant taste and aroma is not easy to close. This created a true challenge for our R&D team. They succeeded beyond our expectations with a solution that gives kids a fun and tasty way to enjoy a high-omega supplement. Omega Bites have an enjoyable flavor and provide a complete, safe supplement."

The chewy matrix, with a chocolate-like flavor and smooth texture, helps overcome children's natural reluctance to taking nutritional supplements.

Innova Market Insights reports that the supplements category dominates the cognitive health space, with 230% growth in this category between 2011 and 2015. The main growth segment is products for babies and toddlers. Omega-3 fatty acids and B vitamins are the fastest-growing ingredients included in cognitive health products for all ages.

The recommended dose of Omega Bites fish-shaped omega-3 chews is one to two per day. The product is produced under GMP, ISO, ISSC and kosher conditions. The 5g chews are trans-fat free, made from natural ingredients, with no preservatives or artificial colors. Individual units are packaged in sealed blister packs of 20 for complete safety and convenience.