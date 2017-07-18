Quo Vadis?

Last March, some big changes in the food industry made themselves known at the annual Natural Products Expo West. The show, once again, broke records, with 80,000 attendees and 4,000+ exhibitors at a dozen sites. The growing backlash against negative ingredient messages seems to have reached a tipping point, with processors proudly touting meat (including half a dozen pork rind products!), full-fat dairy, butter, and other ingredients once perceived of as unhealthy. In fact, some companies even are using “whole milk” and “full-fat” as positive marketing tools.

Non-GMO still is huge but, oddly, it seemed as if fewer products were wearing an “organic” label—including many organic products. One widespread tag was “from the farm.” This actually makes sense, letting consumers know that the product manufacturer gets its ingredients from farms at least local to its location.

There still is impressive growth in the vegetarian/vegan arena. In fact, the designation “plant-based” could be considered the new “cholesterol free” of labeling. Speaking of plant-based, milk analogs from plants abounded. But one brand, an almond-based dairy substitute, really stood out. Malk Organics LLC put a lot of R&D into creating a product that really could pass a blind taste comparison with dairy milk.

One of the more surprising developments was the sharp drop in bar products. But if the Natural Products Expo is any indication, crunchy snacks have replaced bars as a primary carrier for new and healthy ingredients. Moreover, these snacks are getting their crunch from such non-GMO sources as teff, millet, tapioca, and legumes. Of the latter, chickpeas definitely are the new darling—chickpeas and chickpea products were everywhere. So, too, were peanuts.

Even the recent trend of fermented foods saw some sideways motion. Apparently, kombucha slowed way down, and fruit vinegars are climbing fast. (What’s the difference again?) And mushrooms are continuing to rapidly expand their footprint, with a variety of new products using them. The best example was TruVibe Organics LLC’s inclusion of medicinal mushrooms in its “Eat Clean” fruit and veg smoothies.

Finally, several new products caught my eye...and taste buds. Kenyan purple tea, a naturally high-anthocyanin strain of tea, is destined for popularity. Newcomer Alpha Foods Inc. created some game-changing, next-gen meat analogs (try the AlphaDogs!). Beets definitely are growing, and fruits such as cactus pears and purple dragon fruit also are ready to paint 2018 purple. Common to all the big shifts is that flavor reclaimed its position as the driving force in new product development. Change is in the wind, but that’s a change for the better.

