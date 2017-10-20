100% Vegan CBD Gummy Bears, Tincture

Southern California-based CBDfx announced two new flagship products aimed at CBD users looking for an all-natural way to take the increasingly popular supplement. The company announced its new CBD Gummy Bears and CBD Tincture as the two newest entries in the line of orally administered CBD products. Notably, both products claim to be GMO-free, 100% vegan, and fully organic.

CBDfx launched these products as part of their belief that individuals who are using CBD as part of a treatment plan to combat ailments such as anxiety, chronic pain, and seizures (among other uses) want clean, healthy ingredients without unnecessary additives. Given the wealth of research surrounding CBD's potential efficacy for a variety of medical afflictions, CBDfx made clear that they wanted to offer the product in an unadulterated form to ensure purity. When reached for comment, a company spokesperson said "[CBDfx believes] in ethical and natural product sourcing, as well as transparency with our customers. That's why we provide a public lab report for each batch of products, available for viewing on our website."

Of the two new products, the CBD gummy bears are just that -- flavorful gummies with only a handful of ingredients, while the CBD tincture is mixed with MCT oil for ideal metabolization.