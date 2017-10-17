Wana Brands Strawberry Lemonade Cannabis Gummy

Wana Brands, Boulder, Colo., expanded its cannabidiol (CBD) products line with Strawberry Lemonade sour gummies 1:1 CBD:THC.

“At Wana Brands, we’re always looking for ways to provide our customers with desired effects in the flavors they crave,” says Nancy Whiteman, co-owner. “Following the enormous success of our 10:1 Strawberry CBD gummies, Wana added a tasty 1:1 Strawberry Lemonade flavored gummy to the CBD collection. Wana becomes a special treat for those who are looking to indulge in a sweet and refreshing cannabis product discreetly.”

Whiteman says CBD, one of the most well-known and well-studied of the many cannabinoid molecules in cannabis, has been found to provide relief from symptoms such as chronic pain, anxiety, and muscle aches and spasms. When combined with equal parts THC, the two cannabinoids appear to work together synergistically to moderate overall effect. The 1:1 proportion has the potential to strike the perfect balance between the lift associated with THC and the therapeutic benefits associated with CBD.

New 1:1 CBD:THC gummies are available in adult-use/recreational dispensaries offering 10mg of CBD and 10mg of THC per gummy, with 10 servings per container. Wana also offers a version for medical dispensaries, offering medical card (red card) holders 10 servings each containing 20mg CBD and 20mg THC per gummy.

Wana products include a full line of edibles, including gummies and WanaCapsXR, a family of extended release cannabis capsules that provide symptom relief for up to 12 hours.