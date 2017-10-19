IFF Launches Re-Imagine…™ Programs

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., an innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, launched their Re-Imagine programs to accelerate innovation and increase agility to capture unmet opportunities in the changing food and beverage market. Based on a combination of future trends analysis, consumer insights, and a modernized cross-category development process, the programs guide the company’s research and development efforts to ensure an innovation pipeline that addresses evolving consumer needs and desires.



“The Re-Imagine programs area tangible expression of our commitment to advance taste for our customers – and consumers,” said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. “It is another way in which we show how we are dedicated to being our customers’ partner of choice as we progress on our business strategy, imbue sustainable thinking throughout the creation process, and continue to strengthen our industry-leading innovation platforms.”



“The programs were developed to outpace rapidly changing dynamics and anticipate market shifts that were unimaginable just a few years ago,” said Matthias Haeni, IFF Group President, Flavors. “Our customers aren’t looking for just a better strawberry. They are looking for answers to questions beyond traditional flavor, requiring a hands-on, artisanal approach to making their iconic tastes come to life. We are essentially rethinking the traditional end-use approach of our industry to design technologies with the versatility to deliver differentiation across multiple categories and applications. This demonstrates IFF’s commitment to making bigger and bolder bets on where the market is heading.”



The programs focus on six key areas, including culinary, citrus, delivery systems, naturals, modulation and protein and were selected based on market potential, customer input, expert industry collaboration and versatility across end-use categories. They consider a rapidly changing world – from the expectations of sophisticated consumers too busy to cook for themselves; to the realities of a warming climate and its impact on key crops and ingredients; to an increased awareness of our role in the health of the planet.



Mr. Haeni continued, “Our expansive innovation platform required an innovative approach to taste creation. To address this, our bespoke IFF Taste Design™ is a combination of artisanal, handcrafted techniques and proprietary technologies that drive consumer preference and market differentiation. We believe that both our Re-Imagine programs and our IFF Taste Design approach will provide our customers with winning tastes and further establish us as their essential partner.” More information on the Re-Imagine programs can be found on the company’s website.