New Collagen Creamers made with organic coconut milk contain simple ingredients, each serving packing 10g of collagen, healthy fats, and naturally-sourced spices. Shelf-stable and convenient, these powdered creamers are a dairy-free addition to coffee, tea, or any food or drink that could use a creamy protein boost. They have collagen benefits with the upside of organic coconut milk's natural, healthy fats.

Vital Proteins' Collagen Creamers come in natural Coconut, Vanilla, and Gingerbread flavors with only one gram of sugar and 140 calories per serving. Each creamer boasts 10 grams of pure collagen protein adding full-body benefits for healthy hair, skin, nails, joints, and bones. Organic coconut milk provides 9 grams of healthy fats from naturally-sourced MCTs to help improve heart health, aid in increased exercise endurance, and support energy production.

Vital Proteins' all-natural collection of clean label products work from the inside out to rejuvenate, revitalize, and restore overall wellness and natural beauty.

Consumers can now purchase the dairy, soy, gluten, and carrageenan-free Collagen Creamers online through www.vitalproteins.com and in-store at retailers nationwide beginning January 1.