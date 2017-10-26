The Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® family just got even gr-r-reater with the release of new Kellogg's® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™. Hitting shelves nationwide this November, the new cereal recipe was made to deliver a Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® flavor.

To make sure its new chocolate flavor met expectations, Kellogg's let fans weigh-in at nearly every step of the development process to create new Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ by testing how different cocoas interacted with the cereal flake and the milk left at the bottom of the bowl.

Kellogg's paired golden, toasted flakes with a rich, roasted cocoa frosting to deliver a crunchy, chocolatey experience from the first bite to the final, sweet sip of leftover milk.

This chocolatey cereal will hit all major retailers and grocery stores where breakfast foods are sold in November with a suggested retail price between $4.69 and $5.79.