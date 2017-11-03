Naturex Names New Leadership

Naturex strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Sarah Martin as its new Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Ms. Martin, who has a wealth of high-level experience in the food science and nutrition industry, joins Naturex’s Executive committee.

Taking global responsibility for Naturex’s scientific and innovation programs, Ms. Martin will operate out of the company’s corporate headquarters in Avignon, France. Prior to joining Naturex as CSO, she worked for DuPont Nutrition Biosciences.

Throughout her career, Ms. Martin has held various leadership roles in The Dow Chemical Company, Solae and DuPont groups. Her lengthy industry experience has enabled her to develop expertise and leadership in areas such as processing technology, R&D, intellectual property and project management.

Speaking after news of her appointment was confirmed, Ms. Martin said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Naturex at this exciting time. I’ve been extremely impressed by the passion for high quality science and research that lies at the heart of Naturex’s approach to business. I’m excited and proud to be given the opportunity to work with my new colleagues to drive this program forward in the coming years.”

Olivier Rigaud, Naturex CEO, added: “Sarah Martin brings with her a wealth of expertise in the fields of food science and nutrition. She combines technical and people skills to build and lead strong, motivated teams that drive growth and customer focus. We are also delighted to welcome her to the Naturex Executive Committee and we look forward to working with her closely in her new role as CSO.”